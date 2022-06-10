Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTTW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

