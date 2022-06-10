Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

OUT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $494,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,422 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

