Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

