Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.14.

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

