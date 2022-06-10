Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,211. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Citigroup cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

