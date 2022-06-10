PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Up 5,050.0% in May

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 5,050.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.