Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

NASDAQ PALI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

