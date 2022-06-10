Palisade Bio (PALI) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palisade Bio to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.17 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.24

Palisade Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1693 5825 11453 210 2.53

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,016.90%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.06%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Summary

Palisade Bio competitors beat Palisade Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

