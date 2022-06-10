Panasonic Holdings Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Panasonic in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Panasonic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.
