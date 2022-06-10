Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,412,400 shares, an increase of 752.4% from the May 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 453,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTHRF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

