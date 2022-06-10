Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

