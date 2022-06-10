Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
