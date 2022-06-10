Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

