Party City Holdco Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 240,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

