Paul Geyer Sells 4,933 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$35,517.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.07.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.