Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $103.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Paycor HCM posted sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $421.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.40 million to $422.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $494.95 million, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

PYCR opened at $25.98 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

