Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.49 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will post sales of $103.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Paycor HCM posted sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $421.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.40 million to $422.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $494.95 million, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

PYCR opened at $25.98 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.