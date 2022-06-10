Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in May

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
