Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Up 1,616.7% in May

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

