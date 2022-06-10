Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Plans GBX 3.10 Dividend

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PEEL traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,972. Peel Hunt has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($2.94).

Get Peel Hunt alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Maria Josephine Cavanagh Bentley acquired 21,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,058.56 ($30,148.57).

Peel Hunt Limited operates as a mid and small-cap focused investment bank in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Research & Distribution, and Execution & Trading. The Investment Banking segment provides equity and debt capital markets, private capital markets, retail capital markets, debt advisory, private and public mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, private equity coverage, and corporate broking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.