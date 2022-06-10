Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PEI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
