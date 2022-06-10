Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

