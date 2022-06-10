Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

