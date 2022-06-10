Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €235.00 ($252.69) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.40 ($0.43) on Thursday, reaching €176.85 ($190.16). The stock had a trading volume of 414,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.06. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

