Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.50.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($168.82) to €169.00 ($181.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

