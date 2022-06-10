Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 543.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of PMGYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 23,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

