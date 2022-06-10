Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in May

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSHZF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,197. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

