Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.86) to GBX 2,830 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,413.14.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

