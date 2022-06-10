PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTALF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 366,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,930. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

