Phreesia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

PHR stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

