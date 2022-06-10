PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a growth of 665.7% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

