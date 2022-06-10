Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Up 702.5% in May

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 702.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,346. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIFYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

