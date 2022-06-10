Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 10,707,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,137,349. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

