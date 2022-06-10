Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

MAV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,259. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

