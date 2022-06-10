Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $196.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.11.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 338.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,772 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

