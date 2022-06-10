Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of PBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,038. The stock has a market cap of $787.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
