Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,038. The stock has a market cap of $787.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 466.6% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 449.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

