Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to announce $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.53 million to $419.96 million. Plantronics reported sales of $431.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

POLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.60 on Friday. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $75,147,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

