Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,914,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,885,841.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,487. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,577 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.91 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

