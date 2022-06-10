Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLMI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

