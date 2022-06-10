Points.com (PCOM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) recently:

6/6/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Points.com was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Points.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

5/13/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Points.com was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Points.com was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/5/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Points.com stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 11,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Points.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a P/E ratio of 175.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pointscom Inc alerts:

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pointscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.