Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $416.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $158,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

