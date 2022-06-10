Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $401,864.24 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $401,864.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $1,364,433.06.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Hans Tung sold 40,597 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $468,895.35.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $24,812.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 694,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,692. The firm has a market cap of $891.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.