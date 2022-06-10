PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PPL has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 9,216,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,659. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 128,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

