Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

PFODF remained flat at $$1.49 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

