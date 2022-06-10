Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
PFODF remained flat at $$1.49 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
