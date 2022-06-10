Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.
Procaps Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.