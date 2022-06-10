Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

