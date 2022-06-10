ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

ProFrac stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

