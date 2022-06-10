ProFrac (PFHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PFHC opened at $22.64 on Friday. ProFrac has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

