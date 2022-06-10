Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 1,103.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,934,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

