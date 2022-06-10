PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.67 Million

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the highest is $67.00 million. PROS posted sales of $62.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $270.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $271.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.53 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.56. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

