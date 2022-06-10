Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

