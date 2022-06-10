ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($13.33) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.08 ($10.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.27 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of €18.07 ($19.43). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

