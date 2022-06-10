ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in May

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.15) to €8.70 ($9.35) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

PBSFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 16,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,284. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

