Prosus (PROSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS: PROSY) recently:

6/1/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Prosus was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/20/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($78.92) to €69.40 ($74.62).

5/17/2022 – Prosus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/13/2022 – Prosus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prosus N.V. provides e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates principally in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia. Prosus N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

4/20/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72).

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 716,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,208. Prosus has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.