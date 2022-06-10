ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PGOO stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.64. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £178.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Get ProVen Growth & Income VCT alerts:

About ProVen Growth & Income VCT (Get Rating)

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.